Fifth annual Biker’s Weekend event is Friday and Saturday on the Bluff Published 10:17 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — The fifth annual Biker’s Weekend on the Bluff is Friday and Saturday at 300 Broadway.

Billed as an adult event, live entertainment begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with performances by L.J. Echols and Jay Star.

On Saturday, music begins at 6:30 p.m. with performances by MZ Poochie, Joe D and Dia Grover.

General admission is $10 at the gate.

Antique and sports cars will be on display, as will a showcase of custom motorcycles. A meet and greet is set for 3 to 6 p.m. on the bluff on Saturday featuring DJ Big Pokey and host Greg the Man.

A memorial moment will be held in memory of George “Pooh” Gibson.

The City Biker’s Parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday with line up at 3:30 p.m. and will also feature a Blessing of the Bikes.

All proceeds go to benefit “My Father’s House.”

No coolers are allowed. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

This event is partially sponsored by a grant through Visit Natchez and is sponsored by Seeds of Change Resource Foundation.

For more information, call 601-870-6343.