Fifth annual Biker’s Weekend event is Friday and Saturday on the Bluff

Published 10:17 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — The fifth annual Biker’s Weekend on the Bluff is Friday and Saturday at 300 Broadway.

Billed as an adult event, live entertainment begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with performances by L.J. Echols and Jay Star.

On Saturday, music begins at 6:30 p.m. with performances by MZ Poochie, Joe D and Dia Grover.

Email newsletter signup

General admission is $10 at the gate.

Antique and sports cars will be on display, as will a showcase of custom motorcycles. A meet and greet is set for 3 to 6 p.m. on the bluff on Saturday featuring DJ Big Pokey and host Greg the Man.

A memorial moment will be held in memory of George “Pooh” Gibson.

The City Biker’s Parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday with line up at 3:30 p.m. and will also feature a Blessing of the Bikes.

All proceeds go to benefit “My Father’s House.”

No coolers are allowed. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

This event is partially sponsored by a grant through Visit Natchez and is sponsored by Seeds of Change Resource Foundation.

For more information, call 601-870-6343.

More Business

Merit Health local spokesperson praises governor’s Medicaid reforms

Tourism Summit: Visit Natchez talks to stakeholders about funding and future

Public hearing on county garbage collection fees set for Oct. 25

City sets Oct. 17 public hearing for proposed Titan Tire development

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In what month do you predict Natchez will get its first good freeze?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections