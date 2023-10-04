Gary Harrell Krize

Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Nov. 3, 1942 – Sept. 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Gary Harrell Krize, 80, a resident of Natchez, passed away on Sept. 30, 2023.  Gary was born in Suffolk, Virginia, on Nov. 3, 1942, and was a member of Jefferson Street Methodist Church.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie Elizabeth Krize and Frank Krize Jr.

He is survived by his brother, Frank Krize III, and his nieces, Elizabeth Krize and Kimberly Cunningham.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

