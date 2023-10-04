Hilda Louise Barnes Published 6:17 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Jan. 5, 1944 – Sept. 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hilda Louise Barnes, 79, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Natchez will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Charles Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Hilda was born on Jan. 5, 1944, in Natchez, the daughter of Mamie Louise Washington Barnes and Henderson Barnes. She was a 1961 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. Hilda furthered her education at Alcorn State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree, a Master of Education, and an Educational Specialist degree. She was a retired teacher. Ms. Barnes was a member of St. Charles Baptist Church where she served as Superintendent of the Sunday School and usher. She held memberships with the Friends Relief Society, the Willing Workers Club, and the Alcorn State Alumni.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lelia Barnes Harris.

Hilda leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Dr. Angela Barnes Hargrave (Jim); brothers, James H. Barnes (Hermolee), John W. Barnes (Mary), Eunice Lee Barnes and Andrew Watkins; sisters, Mamie Rose Swepson and Eloise Barnes; grandchildren, Hillary Rose Hargrave, Allison Renee’ Hargrave, Zoie Reanna Hargrave and Brandon Michael Hargrave; great-grandson, Courtland Jimarr Brown and a host of nieces, nephews and family members.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com