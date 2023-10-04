James Lloyd Murray
Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Sept. 5, 1967 – Oct. 2, 2023
NATCHEZ – Services for James Lloyd Murray, 56, of Natchez who died Monday, October 2, 2023, in Vicksburg will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Reed officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.