Martha E. Smith Published 6:50 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Dec. 5, 1938 – Sept. 27, 2023

BUDE – Memorial Services for Mrs. Martha E. Smith will be on Oct. 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bude, MS at 11 a.m., Rev. Bryan Kyzar will be officiating the services. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Bude, MS on Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

Martha E. Smith, 84, of Natchez, passed from this life on Sept. 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in St. Joseph, LA to Mr. Earl W. Breland and Mrs. Ruby Higginbotham Breland.

She enjoyed traveling, fishing, shopping, and Fox News. She also loved watching birds. She was a loving mother and Grammie and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Richard Whitehead; second husband, Don Smith; son, Chris Whitehead; daughter, Scarlett Wise; brothers, Levon Breland, Vondell Breland; and sisters, Doris Doyle, Dianne Williams.

Survivors are her son, Waylon Whitehead (Sharon) of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Jackie Kerben (Bubba) of Meadville; daughter-in-law, Missy Whitehead of Natchez; son-in-law, Raylen Wise of Alexandria, LA; step-son, Don Smith, Jr. of Brandon; step-daughter, Linda Dampeer of Utica; sister, Elaine Middleton (Herman) of Baker, LA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family requests memorials be made in her name to the Natchez Humane Society.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.