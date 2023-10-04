Narcissia Johnson Roddy Published 6:44 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

July 31, 1930 – Oct. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Narcissia Roddy, 93, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the chapel.

Narcissia was born July 31, 1930, in Church Hill, the daughter of Narcissia Broadway Johnson and Julius Paul Johnson. She was retired from the Pecan Factory. Narcissia was a member of the Linwood Baptist Church in Church Hill and the Linwood Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a caretaker and watching western movies and soap operas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Napdeon Johnson, Bobbye Roddy and Larry Matthews; three sisters; one brother, and two aunts.

Narcissia leaves to cherish her grandchildren: Kevin Singleton, Troy Hayes, Larry Matthews, Jr., Michael Matthews, Curt Singleton, Brandye Roddy, Kirby Johnson, and Kylie Walker; a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

