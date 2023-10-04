Richard Cordell Dennis Sheehan Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Feb. 10, 1943 – Aug. 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Richard Cordell Dennis Sheehan, 80, of Natchez, who died on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at the Bowies Rabbit Hole. All are welcome.

Richard was born on Feb. 10, 1943, in Canton, OH, the son of John Joseph Sheehan and Alice Virginia Myer Sheehan Balser. He received his education from Canton High Ohio and UCLA in Los Angeles. After graduating from high school, he moved to Cleveland, OH and began working at the Cleveland Playhouse.

He also worked in Summer Stock in various cities around the country Palm Beach Florida, and Santa Fe, NM. He landed a managerial position in the set building department at ABC Television in Los Angeles. He stayed there several years before opening his own studio, Hollywood National Studio. Hollywood National Studio produced many TV sitcoms, movies, and game shows. Richard worked with Dick Clark Productions, and Merv Griffin Productions hosting the very first Jeopardy. He also built TV, movie, and news sets along with the Country Music Awards, and Academy Awards sets. He also built sets for televangelists, such as Rex Humbard, Jimmy Swaggart, Kenneth Copeland, Jimmy Bakker, and Jerry Falwell, who was especially dear to his heart. The Reverend Falwell married Richard and his wife, Monica in 1984 at the Bel Air Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. After a long run in show business, Richard opted for a simpler, quieter life. He purchased the Northgate Shopping Center in Natchez. Richard’s good friend of over 30 years, Sammy Cauthen (County Supervisor) and live-stock director for movies and events introduced him to the lovely town of Natchez where he and his wife; son-in-law, Mike; daughter, Stephanie, and grandchildren, Ben and Elin reside.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Jay Sheehan.

Richard leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Monica Sheehan; son, Billy Butler; daughters, Patricia Abalo, Kimberly Sheehan, and Stephanie Wagner; grandchildren, Chris Abalo, Lauren Abalo, Ben Wagner, and Elin Wagner; great-grandchildren, Easton Abalo and Dylan Abalo, other relatives and friends.