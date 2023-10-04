Roosevelt White, Sr. Published 6:36 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

July 8, 1943 – Sept. 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Roosevelt White, Sr., 80, of Chicago IL, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Roosevelt was born July 8, 1943, in Cannonsburg, MS, the son of Sarah Martin and Sandy White II. He was a retired entrepreneur. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football and socializing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Monroe Griffin, Sr.; brothers, Adell Griffin, James Martin, and Tony Griffin; and sisters, Ora Kaho and Gloria White.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Mary White; sons, Roosevelt White, Jr. (Charlene) and Theodore White; daughters, Patricia Gamble (Clifton) and Denise White; brothers, Monroe Griffin, Jr., Theodore Griffin (Mary), and Johnny Griffin; sisters, Barbara Hayes (Thomas), Beatrice Collins (Ricky), Edna Griffin, and Angela Thompson (Lavan); uncles, Moses Dyer and Elijah Dyer; eleven grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com