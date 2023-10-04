Sue Willie Hawkins Washington Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

June 29, 1925 – Sept. 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sue Willie Hawkins Washington, 98, of Upper Marlboro, MD, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Sue Willie was born on June 29, 1925, the daughter of Carrie Walker Hawkins and Jessie Hawkins. She received a BA degree in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University and continued graduate work at the University of Southern Mississippi at the Natchez Campus. She was a retired educator from the Natchez-Adams Public School District. Mrs. Washington was a member of St. Charles Baptist Church since 1940 where she served as an usher and Sunday School Secretary. She became a Mother of the church in 1984. Sue Willie was also a member of the Natchez-Adams County Retired Teachers Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, reading, entertaining, doing word search puzzles, and watching soap operas.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughter, Patricia Ann Washington Rhyns (Anthony); granddaughters, Cherise Rhyns, and Carrie Rhyns Rogers (Brian); great-grandchildren, Skye Rogers, Chase Vanterpool, Ariana Rogers, Caylen Rhyns, and Nova Rogers; godchild, Anthony “Tony” Calvit; five nieces, four nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

