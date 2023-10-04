Sunday shooting in Wilkinson County causes car crash, leaves one dead, three injured Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident caused a single car crash on Mississippi Highway 24 in Wilkinson County Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol worked what was a single-car crash about approximately 5:34 p.m. on Sunday.

Cpl. Craig James of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M in Brookhaven, public affairs officer, said a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 18-year-old Devontrae Davis of Woodville was traveling west on Mississippi 24 when occupants from another vehicle began shooting into the Crown Victoria. The Crown Victoria left the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned, James said.

A passenger, 29-year-old Kenketrick Wilson of Woodville, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Davis, Corey Bynum, 26, of Woodville and 23-year-old Cameron Dalcourt of Woodville, were all injured.

James said the incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation,