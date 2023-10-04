Woman, unborn baby killed when struck by car Tuesday night

Published 8:27 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A 26-year-old, pregnant Natchez woman was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a car in the Broadmoor subdivision.

Queniya Hill was crossing a roadway at about 8:55 p.m. when a car, whose driver apparently did not see her, hit her, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

She was pronounced dead in the emergency department at Merit Health Natchez.

Coroner James Lee said mother and child will be sent to the state medical examiner for autopsy, if accepted.

Patten said the death of Hill and her unborn baby appears to have been an accident.

“It is one of those things that appears at first glance to be a very tragic accident. All of the normal steps are being taken in the investigation. Blood was drawn from the driver and is being sent off to be tested. This investigation is ongoing, but on initial appearance it looks like Hill was crossing the street in a dark area and was hit by the vehicle. The driver didn’t see her,” Patten said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Hill is who called 9-1-1, Patten said.

“My heart goes out to both families. This accident certainly was not intentional. The driver did not seem to be impaired, but we are following protocol in the investigation, which is ongoing,” the sheriff said.

Hill leaves behind four other children, Patten said.

“This case hit me hard,” Lee said. “It’s sad and I pray for this family to have strength.”

