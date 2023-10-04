Zelmon Conrad Published 7:04 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Oct. 15, 1956 – Sept. 26, 2023

STAMPLEY, MS – Funeral services for Zelmon Conrad, 66, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 26, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Zelmon was born on Oct. 15, 1956, in Stampley, MS, to Willie and Lillie B. Smith. She was active in the women’s ministry, choir, and served as the director of bible study at her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Jerry L. Smith, Judy Smith, and Velmon Smith Bolin.

Zelmon, affectionately known as ‘Z.Z., leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Brock D. Conrad; two daughters, Lawanda Smith and Britney Conrad; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Eddie C. Smith, Tom A. (Frances) Smith, James A. Smith, and Larry D. Smith all of Hamburg, MS; extended sister, Patricia Sweazer; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.