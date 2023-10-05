James Lloyd Murray Published 11:46 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Sept. 5, 1967 – Oct. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James “Jimmy” Lloyd Murray, who died on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Vicksburg, MS will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Murray was born Sept. 5, 1967, in Natchez. He is the son of Edward Lee Murray and Rachel Hall Murray. Jimmy worked alongside his dad at Old South Pest Control from the age of twelve. He remained in the family business until the time of his passing.

He was the jack of all trades and extremely creative. From building to drawing, and a Mr. Fix-it; he could do it all. Jimmy will be remembered most for his love of his family, hunting, fishing, Ole Miss football, and for his charm and wit. You could always count on laughing when he was around. Everyone who knew him loved him, and all claimed they had a soft spot for him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lee Murray; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Willis L. Hall and Mr. and Mrs. James E. Murray, as well as two aunts, Donna M. Hall and Barbara Hall Leigh.

Survivors include his mother, Rachel Hall Murray; one sister, Michelle Murray Donald and husband, David of Natchez; one aunt, Shirley Buckley (Tom) of Natchez; three children, Ashley Murray Rainwater (Robert) of Walker, Emily Murray Newman (Hayden), and James Lee Murray both of Natchez, and the mother of their three children, Amy Nix Murray; four grandchildren, Emmett and Allie Rainwater, Emory Fuller, and Mila Kate Newman; two nephews, Murray and Eli Donald; close friend, Geneva Nick, and a host of cousins and family members.

Pallbearers will be James Murray, Robert Rainwater, Hayden Newman, Murray Donald, Eli Donald, and Glenn Hall.

Honorary pallbearers are James Goldman and Matthew Leigh.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.