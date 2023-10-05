Jannie O. Stewman Published 2:41 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Mrs. Jannie O. Stewman, 91, of Natchez, MS, who died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Kingsford Baptist Church in Woodville, MS. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. Eastern Star will do their ritual at 5:30 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.