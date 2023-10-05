Pets of the Week: Heath, Abbott and Auburn

Published 12:09 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Heath is a one-year-old, neutered male Shepherd mix. He is a super sweet boy that gets along well with other dogs of all sizes. Heath is gentle and kind and loves people, but it takes him a few minutes to feel comfortable around new people and unfamiliar environments. He loves walks and is a medium energy dog that would also appreciate a chance to sleep under your feet. If you would like to meet Heath, please contact HPR at 601-303-0672.

Meet Abbott. He was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. He is about three to four years old. Abbott is a very sweet boy who walks very well on a leash. He is patiently awaiting a family to call his own.

Meet Auburn. She was also brought to the Humane Society shelter as a stray. Auburn is about six to eight weeks old. She is super playful and is eagerly waiting on a family who she can sit on the sofa with and watch her Saints play football. Come meet Abbott and Auburn at the at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Assistant DA Matthew Busby dies unexpectedly

Natchez man kicks officers, fights arrest after being busted for soliciting minor online

Sunday shooting in Wilkinson County causes car crash, leaves one dead, three injured

City helps Magnolia Bluffs Casino and Hotel parent company celebrate a year of ownership

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In what month do you predict Natchez will get its first good freeze?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections