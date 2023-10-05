Pets of the Week: Heath, Abbott and Auburn Published 12:09 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Heath is a one-year-old, neutered male Shepherd mix. He is a super sweet boy that gets along well with other dogs of all sizes. Heath is gentle and kind and loves people, but it takes him a few minutes to feel comfortable around new people and unfamiliar environments. He loves walks and is a medium energy dog that would also appreciate a chance to sleep under your feet. If you would like to meet Heath, please contact HPR at 601-303-0672.

Meet Abbott. He was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. He is about three to four years old. Abbott is a very sweet boy who walks very well on a leash. He is patiently awaiting a family to call his own.

Meet Auburn. She was also brought to the Humane Society shelter as a stray. Auburn is about six to eight weeks old. She is super playful and is eagerly waiting on a family who she can sit on the sofa with and watch her Saints play football. Come meet Abbott and Auburn at the at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.