Natchez man kicks officers, fights arrest after being busted for soliciting minor online

VIDALIA, La. – A Natchez man faces charges of attempted kidnapping and soliciting a minor after authorities say he conducted lewd conversations online with someone he believed was a child.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in late September into an adult who was communicating with what he believed to be a minor online, by way of a social networking site.

“The subjected engaged in lewd conversations, including wanting to teach the child about sexual activity and watching pornography,” Sheriff David Hedrick said in a statement. The suspect then made plans to meet the child. “However, he was met by CPSO detectives,” the sheriff said.

According to the statement, the suspect “proceeded to aggressively resist arrest, kicking one deputy in the face before being taken into custody.”

Officers found narcotics and condoms in the suspect’s possession.

Allen Harris, 38, of 27 White Oak Road, was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted kidnapping, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, resisting arrest with force/violence – six counts, battery on a police officer – six counts, possession of schedule I CDS and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.