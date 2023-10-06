ACCS smashes Amite School Center Published 10:45 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

LIBERTY — Adams County Christian School scored all 35 points of its 35-14 MAIS 5A win over Amite School Center in the first quarter Friday night. Coleman Carter scored three out of the five touchdowns.

Junior running back Adrian Walker opened the scoring with a 39 yard touchdown rush. His score came 59 seconds into the first quarter. Junior quarterback Carter followed with a 69 yard pass to senior receiver Damien Johnson.

On the ensuing drive, ACCS scored on a three-yard touchdown pass from Carter to Riley Roach. Sean Kerry Cothern scored the next touchdown on a three-yard rush for the Rebels with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

Carter scored again in the first quarter with a 57 yard touchdown pass to Tristan Burns. Carter finished the night with 13 completions on 17 pass attempts. All five extra point kicks were good and made by Caleb Daugherty.

ACCS finished the game with 350 total yards and seven penalties for 75 yards. Amite School Center was held to 72 yards of total offense.

ACCS is 6-3 and 3-1 in district play with the win. The stage is set for Greenville St. Joseph to come to Natchez. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.