Delta Charter hammers Tensas Published 11:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Delta Charter put a 52-6 beat down on LHSAA 1A foe Tensas Friday night. It was the first district game of the season.

Head Coach Blake Wheeler said his team scored 40 points in the first quarter to get off to a strong start. Delta Charter improved to 4-1 with the win and 1-0 in 1A District 4 play.

“We started out quick and played good defense. They played hard. They executed. It is easy to get distracted on homecoming and they took care of business,” Wheeler said.

His team spread out the scoring. Off the top of his head, Wheeler recalled Juvari Singleton, Jaydon Griffin, Tyrin Singleton, Otis Bates Jr. and Hykeem Johnson scoring touchdowns.

Delta Charter ran the ball efficiently in the win.

“Biggest thing is to get out of the game healthy. It was big for us,” Wheeler said. “Being able to put in our freshmen and sophomores gave them good game experience. It was valuable. Davis Cooper on defense was phenomenal. He was good at getting them lined up right. Jaydon Griffin had a really good night too scoring on a jet sweep and a touchdown pass. Lane King had a good night on defense and made big punt returns for us. He did really well.”

It will be a short road trip next week when the Storm travels down the road to Sicily Island. The district game will be played in Sicily Island with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Wheeler said he wants to see his team continue their momentum going into the district stretch of the season.

“I was pleased with the execution we played with. We had very few missed assignments. It’s good for going into district play. We have some tough opponents coming up,” Wheeler said. “We have to play at this high level and keep this discipline where it needs to be and stay focused. Tensas was the first district game for us.”