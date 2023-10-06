Ferriday Police aid sheriff’s deputies in nabbing suspected thief Published 7:52 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Thanks to the help of the Ferriday Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a Houma, Louisiana, man in custody, suspected with the theft of a backhoe and burglary to a hunting camp, storage building and recreational vehicle.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said on Oct. 2, his deputies responded to a call on U.S 84 near Benbrook road in reference to a stolen backhoe.

Deputies quickly recovered the backhoe and developed Bobby Gene Hamby III, 40, of Houma as a suspect, thanks to information and actions of concerned citizens.

Email newsletter signup

On Oct. 4, ACSO deputies discovered that a hunting camp, storage building and recreational vehicle had been burglarized near where the backhoe was recovered.

Later, deputies responded to North Palestine Road in reference to an unwanted subject matching Hamby’s description. Deputies learned that Hamby was traveling in a vehicle possibly headed to Monroe, Louisiana.

Deputies were able to put out a Be On the Lookout alert, known as a BOLO, to surrounding agencies.

The Ferriday Police Department quickly apprehended Hamby along with a female driver.

Patten said ACSO investigators interviewed the female driver of the vehicle and do not believe that she was involved with Hamby’s crimes.

Investigators later discovered evidence at the hunting camp that led them to believe the stolen backhoe was used to commit the burglaries.

Hamby is charged with one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Attempted Burglary of a Dwelling, one county of Burglary all but a Dwelling, one county of Burglary of a Storage Building and two county of Felony Malicious Mischief.

Hamby is currently being held by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on a combined bond of $420,000.