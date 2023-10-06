Ferriday Police aid sheriff’s deputies in nabbing suspected thief

Published 7:52 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Bobby Gene Hamby III

NATCHEZ — Thanks to the help of the Ferriday Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a Houma, Louisiana, man in custody, suspected with the theft of a backhoe and burglary to a hunting camp, storage building and recreational vehicle.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said on Oct. 2, his deputies responded to a call on U.S 84 near Benbrook road in reference to a stolen backhoe.

Deputies quickly recovered the backhoe and developed Bobby Gene Hamby III, 40, of Houma as a suspect, thanks to information and actions of concerned citizens.

Email newsletter signup

On Oct. 4, ACSO deputies discovered that a hunting camp, storage building and recreational vehicle had been burglarized near where the backhoe was recovered.

Later, deputies responded to North Palestine Road in reference to an unwanted subject matching Hamby’s description. Deputies learned that Hamby was traveling in a vehicle possibly headed to Monroe, Louisiana.

Deputies were able to put out a Be On the Lookout alert, known as a BOLO, to surrounding agencies.

The Ferriday Police Department quickly apprehended Hamby along with a female driver.

Patten said ACSO investigators interviewed the female driver of the vehicle and do not believe that she was involved with Hamby’s crimes.

Investigators later discovered evidence at the hunting camp that led them to believe the stolen backhoe was used to commit the burglaries.

Hamby is charged with one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Attempted Burglary of a Dwelling, one county of Burglary all but a Dwelling, one county of Burglary of a Storage Building and two county of Felony Malicious Mischief.

Hamby is currently being held by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on a combined bond of $420,000.

More News

ACSO deputies arrest man who allegedly entered residence and attacked woman

Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 8

Sex offender arrested in Vidalia for attempted rape, sexual battery of child

Visitors Center closed until sometime in 2024; Leader says when it reopens it will be ‘destination’

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    In what month do you predict Natchez will get its first good freeze?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections