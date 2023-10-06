Green Wave fall short to Bruins Published 11:23 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — Madison St. Joe earned a 35-12 win over Cathedral Friday night.

The win came in a non-district matchup between the 6A Bruins and 5A Green Wave. Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread but they are still there.

The game against Madison St. Joe was closer in the first half than the score would indicate. Cathedral Head Coach Josh Loy said his team had opportunities and forced turnovers but could not make enough plays.

“We played hard. They have a good team with a lot of athletes. We didn’t make enough plays tonight,” Loy said. “I felt like our guys have shown they are going to battle every week. We battled and we fought. We competed and didn’t lay down. It just wasn’t the best matchup for us tonight. We have to get back to work and try to get another one.”

Cathedral got inside the 20 yard line twice in the game and came away without a touchdown. One of those drives resulted in an interception when sophomore quarterback Tristan Fondren tried to find a receiver in the endzone and was picked off. Madison St. Joe returned the interception to the 40 yard line.

Loy said the big plays will be made eventually. He is still confident in his young quarterback and said Fondren is maturing into the role.

Cathedral falls to 2-6 following the game. Loy said his team will have to get back on the horse and ride into next week’s matchup against Centreville Academy.

“They are playing good football. We have to get on the horse and get ready to play those guys. We are hanging on by a thread with hopes to make the playoffs,” Loy said. “I know they are on a win streak. They play a tough brand of football and have the all time winningest coach in Mississippi. They are used to winning.”

Next Friday’s game will be at Centreville Academy with kickoff set for 7 p.m.