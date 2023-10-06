Jefferson County rallies to victory in second half Published 11:19 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

FAYETTE — After yet another lackluster first half, Jefferson County High School found itself trailing rival Franklin County 8-6 at halftime of the Tigers’ homecoming game against the Bulldogs in an MHSAA Region 7-3A game last Friday night.

However, the Tigers’ woke up about midway through the third quarter and would eventually score 28 consecutive points to rally for a 34-16 win over the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in region play.

Franklin County scored first on a touchdown and two-point conversion to go up 8-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter, Jefferson County didn’t take long to respond with a touchdown of its own at the 11:53 mark of the second quarter, but the try for two was no good and the Tigers’ offense sputtered the rest of the second half.

The Tigers took the lead for good with a touchdown to go up 12-8 with 4:23 to go in the third quarter. They added another touchdown with just 47 second remaining in the third quarter to go up 18-6.

Jefferson County scored two touchdowns and added two two-point conversions that would give the Tigers a 34-6 lead with 5:27 remaining. Franklin County scored on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:09 left in the game.

Franklin County (2-5, 0-2) hosts Wesson Attendance Center next Friday at 7 p.m. Jefferson County (5-2, 2-0) travels to Magnolia to take on South Pike High School at 7 p.m. next Friday.