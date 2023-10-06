Trojans remain undefeated in district play Published 11:25 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — General Trass High School hung tough with a good Ferriday High School team last Friday night, but a strong second half allowed the Trojans to pull away for a 52-34 win over the Panthers to stay undefeated in LHSAA District 2-2A.

Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings III said he was not exactly pleased with how his team performed in the first half, but he also gave General Trass credit for keeping the game closer than perhaps it should have been for a while.

“We got the win. We got the district win. But we’re still not where we want to be,” Cummings said. “We screwed up a lot of plays. We made a lot of plays. They gave us everything we had in the first half, especially the first quarter. We outlasted them. The kids dug in in the second half.”

Cummings added that the kids wanted to win because they also want to win the district championship. He said this win got the one step closer to reaching that goal.

Ferriday led just 22-20 at halftime, but went on a tear in the second half to end any thoughts of General Trass (2-4, 1-2) pulling off the upset. And as Cummings noted, the Trojans stepped up to the challenge.

“It all started in the locker room (at halftime). They had to understand what the meaning is behind the ‘F’. It’s more than just football,” Cumming said. “The first half, we were making plays here and there. The second half, we were clicking on all cylinders. We ran the ball well. Receivers actually caught the ball and our quarterback (Caleb Ellis) settled down.”

The Trojans led 52-26 late in the game before the Panthers scored a touchdown right before the game ended to make to final score a little more respectable.

Ferriday (4-2, 3-0) plays host to Oak Grove High School next Thursday at 7 p.m.