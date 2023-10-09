Bessie Sanders

Published 5:15 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

FAYETTE – Services for Bessie Sanders, 85, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Riverbridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be at the Fayette City Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. J. Wicker and Rev. Matthew Wallace officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

 

