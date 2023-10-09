Edward Levelle Arnold Published 4:59 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Aug. 8, 1953 – Oct. 6, 2023

Edward Levelle Arnold left our earthly plane on Oct. 6, 2023. He was born Aug. 8, 1953, the second son of Nadine Foreman Arnold and T. Willie Arnold. His life ended due to metastasized pancreatic cancer.

From an early age, Eddie kept a keen eye on the world around him. Through observation and imitation, he could load and shoot a shotgun when only five years old. He often investigated things like the depth of a water well by dropping things over the edge.

Competitions riding motorcycles and driving fast cars brought him a wide array of trophies, and memories of those many victories sustained him over the years.

In 1989, Eddie moved to a small homestead in the Homochitto community near Gloster, Mississippi. He lived down the road from uncles on his mother’s side of the family and various cousins. He loved being in the woods near Brushy Creek. His success as a deer hunter kept meat in his freezer year-round. From his dad and his uncles, Eddie learned how to garden. From his mama, he learned how to preserve the bounty of vegetables that flourished under his care. Sometimes, he dabbled in winemaking.

A true country boy, he loved animals. He owned many dogs that loved riding everywhere with him in his truck, and stray cats melted his heart in his last year. Eddie Arnold was a risk taker and an independent rebel who loved his life “according to Eddie.” He loved his family.

Eddie was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Burley Foreman and Trudy Bass Foreman; paternal grandparents, Hewitt Arnold and Vernie Jackson Arnold; aunts; uncles; cousins, and his parents. He is survived by his brother, Danny Arnold (Pam); his sister, Sharon Groover (Luckie Jack); nieces Stephanie Arnold and Morgan Groover Hoban (Jason); nephew, Thomas Groover; several great-nephews; a great-niece, and two aunts, Mary Nell Foreman Borel and Merritt Ellen Arnold.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home Gloster, MS, from 6 until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in the Homochitto Community near Gloster, MS and visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m.

Brother Carl Mason will be officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ben Forman, JR., Mickey Forman, Thomas S. Groover, Jason B. Hoben, Darwin Huff, and Mile Shuffield