Edward Madison Hudson, Jr. Published 5:07 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

MONROE, LA – Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. Edward Madison Hudson, Jr., 64, of Monroe, LA were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA with Rev. William Smith officiating.

Visitation was held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Edward was a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church in Monroe, LA. He was a retired Deputy Sheriff with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office after 30 years of service. He was known by his family as Mr. “Fix-It”, repairing or building anything his family or friends needed, especially Vintage Cars and Jeeps. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching the birds and squirrels or relaxing by the pool. His greatest love was his high school sweetheart and wife, Brenda; his daughters, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Hudson; daughters, Kasey Stevenson and her husband, Joseph, Kristy Cobb and her husband, Joel, and Dr. Kelly Louviere and her husband, Dray; mother, Mrs. Janice Carter; grandchildren, Aiden Stevenson, Chloe Stevenson, Jeremiah Cobb, Jonah Cobb, and Benjamin Cobb; sister, Joyce Peacock and her husband, George; brother, Timothy Hudson and his wife, Sharlott.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Reggie Smith, Bob Morris, George Thomas, Jared Morris, and Danny Peeler.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com