Living History: A Night With Dr. Benny Wright is Thursday in Natchez Published 3:00 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, BlackNatchez.org invites all to “Living History: A Night With Dr. Benny Wright” at 6 p.m. at Doll Baby’s Praise and Dance Hall, 6 St. Catherine St.

The evening will feature an on-stage conversation with Dr. Benny Wright and his wife, Jackie, along with a display of artifacts from Dr. Wright’s life and career.

Wright is a long-time dentist and activist in Natchez.

In 1972, Wright was the sole African-American dentist in the southwest corridor of the state. He would go on to provide dental services to the region for more than 50 years.

Wright was also a prominent community activist who helped move the state forward in its treatment of minorities and people in unprivileged communities.

Though now retired, he continues to sponsor educational and community activities for local youth.

“I’m intrigued by the interest in my life and barring any health challenges, I’ll be there,” said Wright, who is 85 years old.

Southern bites and beverages will be available for purchase to benefit BlackNatchez.org’s cultural and community programming. The event is free but attendees are encouraged to register.

All are welcome. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit BlackNatchez.org.