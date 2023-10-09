Lois Brister Tidwell Published 5:16 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Nov. 22, 1925 – Oct. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother, Lois Brister Tidwell on Oct. 2, 2023, at the age of 97. She was surrounded in love by her daughters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and three of her grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Mississippi, with the Rev. Danny Speed officiating.

Mrs. Tidwell was born on Nov. 22, 1925, in Canton, Mississippi, to Henry Edgar Brister and Annie Olivia Turnage being the youngest of 11 children. Early years were spent in Vicksburg, MS, and Hermanville, MS. She moved to Natchez in 1941 and graduated from Natchez High School in 1943. She remained in Natchez until 2021 when she moved to Canton, Mississippi to be with her children.

During her career, she worked for the Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company, in the oil and gas business for the Callon family, and finally International Paper Company from which she retired in June of 1985 with 24 years of service. In her retirement, she was a dedicated crafter making and sharing her many creations, with Christmas Angels and cross stitch ornaments being her favorites.

Mama Lois was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was active in the lives of her nieces and nephews as well.

Mrs. Tidwell was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dwight C. Tidwell; three brothers, Sam Brister, Cecil Brister, William “Bill” Brister and seven, sisters Eva Hobson, Emma McCormack, Louise Jenkins, Henry Edna Wooley, Alice Arnold, Ethel Curtis, and Nell Jenkins.

Survivors include daughters, Carey Emmich (Robert) and Kelly Long of Canton, MS; daughter-in-law, Paula Tidwell, Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Luke Tidwell (Mary), Nashville, TN, Brooke Emmich, Madison, MS, Sarah Fernald (James), Richmond, VA and Olivia Martin (Shane), Madison, MS; six great-grandchildren, Magnolia and Emerson Tidwell, Thomas and Carson Martin and Norah and Wesley Fernald; nieces, nephews, and countless friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her memory by making a donation to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at accentCare Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided our mother during her final months.