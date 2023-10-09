Matthew Dillard Busby Published 5:03 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Dec. 17, 1970 – Oct. 5, 2023

Matthew Dillard Busby passed away on Oct. 5, 2023. Matt was a friend to so many. First and foremost, he was a family man and was married to the love of his life Erica Busby, for 25 years. He loved and adored her and their two children, Dylan and Sydney.

Matt graduated from Biloxi High School. After continuing through higher education, he received his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, and was passionate about helping people and seeking justice. Matt currently was the Assistant District Attorney for Adams, Amite, Franklin, and Wilkinson County. He was an incredible attorney and always pulled for the underdog. He loved his job and his ability to help people every day was a true blessing to him.

Matt served in the United States Marine Corps and was proud to be a Marine.

He was a gifted teacher and coach having taught in Mississippi and Texas.

His students looked to him as a mentor and friend until his passing. He touched the lives of so many families and was a blessing to them.

Matt is survived by his loving wife, Erica Busby; his son, Dylan Matthew Busby; his daughter, Sydney Ellice Busby, and brothers, John Busby (Dodie) of Woolmarket, MS, Brad Busby (LaRose) of Biloxi, MS, Mark Busby (Nicole) of Alexandria, VA, and one sister, Teresa Busby of Natchez. Also, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews will miss him beyond measure.

Matt made everyone around him feel important. He also made them laugh. He had a joke for any and every situation and could make you smile on your worst day. The man had jokes. We will miss his humor. The world will not be as bright as it once was.

Matt would help anyone who needed it. He is an organ donor and will continue to touch the lives of others.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father, William Busby, 1982, and his mother, Mary Alice (Dillard) Busby, 2016.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home, in Natchez, MS, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., with a celebration of life also at Laird at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.