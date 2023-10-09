Pets of the Week: Just look at those doggies in the window! Published 2:50 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

1 of 4

How much are these doggies in the window? Only an adoption fee! From left, meet Ruby, Rhonda, and Ricky. These three greet the shelter workers each morning just like this! They are 6 months old and fully vetted. Perfect pups and ready to be adopted. Won’t you come meet them and see if one (or more) should be your new fur child? Come meet Ruby, Rhonda and Ricky during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep them safe.

Charlie is a very handsome 2-year-old neutered male “Walkahoodle” — a cross between a Walker Hound and a Catahoula Cur. Charlie is up-to-date on all health care and recently completed heartworm treatment. He is a super sweet boy that is good on a leash and good around other dogs. Please contact HPR by calling/text to (601) 303-0672 to set up an appointment to meet Charlie.

Meet Gene. She was brought in to the Natchez-Adams Humane Society Shelter as a stray that is about 8 weeks old. Gene is a playful little girl puppy who is just ready for her new furever family and home.

Next is Moon. He was brought in to the Humane Society Shelter as a stray. He is about 10 weeks old. Moon loves to run, jump and play with the other kitties. Moon is just ecstatically waiting for a chance to run and jump in a new furever home. Come visit with Gene and Moon at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.