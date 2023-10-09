Rev. Charles Beard Published 5:01 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

June 1, 1928 – Oct. 4, 2023

LISMORE, LA – Rev. Charles “C.D.” Beard was born on June 1, 1928, in Lamarque, LA to Charlie Newton Beard and Loula Frances Broussard Beard and went to his heavenly rest on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services for C.D. Beard, 95, of Lismore, LA will be held at Lismore Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ken Gilmore, and James Shirley officiating. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Rev. C.D. proudly served his country by enlisting in the Navy during WWII, and serving over 20 years in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class, with overseas duty during both the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War before his retirement in 1968.

Rev. C.D. loved the Lord, and after his military service, was called to the ministry. He went on to pastor numerous churches in Louisiana including Fish Bayou Baptist, Hill Memorial Baptist, Monclova Road Baptist, Morrow Baptist, Bayou Macon Baptist, Bellevue Baptist, Bougere Baptist, and First Baptist Waterproof Church.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Charlie and Loula; brother, Jimmy Beard; sisters, Sharon Ann Morace, Peaches Beard, and “Pud” Cannon; daughter, Kaye Matuszak; and son-in-law, Carlo Spera.

Those left behind to cherish memories of Rev. C.D. are his beloved wife of 70 years, Ruth Beard; sisters, Milt Brown, Ruby King, and Mary Linnie Gass; daughters, Sherry Spera, and Patricia Yoruw and her husband, Bernard; son, David Beard and his wife, Jeanine Schmidt; grandchildren, Coley Beard, Joey Yoruw, Katie Spera, Lubwaan Yoruw and her husband, Kyle Crompton, Kenn Yoruw and his wife, Marinda, Micah Matuszak, and Loomrang “Rainy” Yoruw; and grandchildren, Braden Spera, Tre Beard, Cyran Beard, Harlem Hubbard, Mateo Vazquez, and Catalina Beard, along with numerous, family and friends who loved him dearly.

Pallbearers for the Rev. C.D. will be grandchildren Joey Yoruw, Kenn Yoruw, Kyle Crompton, Micah Matuszak, Cyran Beard, Braden Spera, Harlem Hubbard, along with John Ross of Monterey, LA.

The family will receive friends at Lismore Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, Samaritan’s Purse, or a similar charity aligned with his beliefs to ensure that his ideals live on.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.