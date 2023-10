Virginia DiBuono Ledbetter Dallalio Published 5:05 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Nov. 5, 1938 – Oct. 8, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Virginia DiBuono Ledbetter Dallalio, 84, of Vidalia, LA will be held at First Baptist Church of Vidalia on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Brad Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.