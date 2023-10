At least one injured when truck slams into back of trailer carrying heavy equipment Published 9:51 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — At least one person was injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital this morning when the driver of a pickup truck slammed into the back of a tow truck carrying a piece of heavy equipment near the Stanton Baptist Church on U.S. 61 north of Natchez.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is working the accident investigation. No other information was available.