Bring your brooms and bikes for a witches ride to benefit the Stewpot

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Catherine Goldman walks with her dog, Mac while Angie Pace walks her dog, Buster Brown, on Franklin Street Saturday during the second annual Natchez Witches Ride. (Nicole Hester/The Natchez Democrat)

If you’re looking for a little fun for a good cause, the Downtown Natchez Alliance invites you to join the Witches Ride on Thursday to benefit the Natchez Stewpot.

The ride takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. and will cover two blocks in Downtown Natchez. The entry fee is $5 plus four canned goods to be donated to the Stewpot.

Participants are encouraged to don costumes and bring brooms, bikes or even wagons and strollers.

“Hop on your bike or brook and let’s help restock Stewpot for the holiday season,” said Chesney Doyle, a member of the alliance.

Stewpot organized issued a call for help via social media on Tuesday, with supporters posting photos of nearly bare shelves and making a call for donations, particularly of canned vegetables such as green beans, corn, red beans, carrots and potatoes.

The Stewpot, at 69 E. Franklin, serves 300 meals a day to people in the Natchez-Adams County community.

 

 

