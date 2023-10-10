Drug bust nets 12,000 pills, four arrests for trafficking fentanyl in Wilkinson County (with photos) Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

A year-long investigation led to the seizure of nearly 12,000 pills has led the arrest of four individuals for trafficking fentanyl in Wilkinson County .

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested three men and one woman on Oct. 5 after executing search warrants on two residences in Wilkinson County.

Melvin Jackson, 30; Aynna Holmes, 22; Gregory Deener, 31; an dWillie Smith, 49, were arrested with no incident, according to a statement from the bureau.

Each of the suspects will be charged with trafficking a schedule II-controlled substance (fentanyl), and Smith also was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder.

Bureau officials said additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

Upon execution of the warrants, MBN agents seized the following:

• 9,687 dosage units of methamphetamine pills

• 2,191 dosage units of fentanyl pills

• 202 grams of marijuana

• 70 grams of white fentanyl powder

• 9 grams of brown heroin

• 33 grams of powder cocaine

• 64 grams of crack cocaine

• 43 grams of methamphetamine

• 222 grams of blue fentanyl powder

• 2 dosage units of fentanyl transdermal patches

• 14 dosage units of suboxone

• 7 handguns

• 2 assault rifles

• A 2019 Cadillac sedan

• $5,267.00 in U.S. currency

The weights and amounts of the above-mentioned controlled substances are approximated,

and they will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further analysis.

“With the pouring of fentanyl and other drugs across our southern border, MBN and DPS will

continue the aggressive efforts to identify and dismantle drug organizations who distribute these

potentially deadly substances in our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “If you have

any information on this type of activity, please contact MBN or your local Crime Stoppers. It could

save a life.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and

Mississippi Highway Patrol during this case.