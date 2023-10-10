Murdlia Lee Crystain Odoms Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

April 27, 1938 – Oct. 6, 2023

PORT GIBSON – Funeral services for Murdlia Lee Crystain Odoms, 85, of Hermanville, MS, who departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hermanville, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor James Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the Campbell Chapel Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the Fayette Branch and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Murdlia was born on April 27, 1939, in Claiborne County, the daughter of Martha Shorter Crystain and Eddie Crystain, Sr. She enjoyed talking on the phone, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sarah Howard and Pearlie Banks; brothers, Eph Crystain and Bobby Crystain; grandsons, Lovis Trevillion, Michael Odoms, Jr., and Sherman Evans; great-grandson, Micah Coffee, Jr; and son-in-law, Clarence Coleman, Sr.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Ulysses Odoms, Jr.; sons, Ulysses Odoms, III (Shelia), Robert Odoms, Sr. (Evonnie), Ira Odoms (Susan), Michael Odoms, Sr. (Erica), Hernando Odoms (Delisha), and Prince Odoms (Faye); daughters, Ruby Marbra (Roy), Diane Taylor (Ephren), Jeraline Nicholas (Andrew) and Julia M. Coleman; brother, Eddie Crystain, Jr; sisters, Ollie Windom, Florence Banks, Gertrude McGloster, and Geraldine Nash; fifty grandchildren, seventy-six great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

