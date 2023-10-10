Parade of Parks kicks off Wednesday with renaming of newly renovated Madison Street Park Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The City of Natchez kicks off its Parade of Parks on Wednesday with the rededication of Madison Street Park.

The celebration, which is from 4 to 5 p.m. at 501 North Wall St., is the first in a series highlighting six newly renovated public parks in the city. Each park will be showcased in coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the former Madison Street Park will be renamed the Louis Fry Community Park, in honor of the former businessman and philanthropist.

Fry lived from 1881 to 1938. His grandson, Walter Davis, and his wife, Leah, will be present.

“At the time, my grandfather owned much of the property along Wall Street,” Davis said. “In 1932, he donated this block to the city so all children would have a place to play.”

Valencia Hall, Ward 1 Alderwoman and chairman of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said the renaming is a fitting start to the six-week long celebration.

“Louis Fry’s vision makes this park dedication a perfect launch for our celebration,” she said. “It echoes the city’s vision of parks for all of us.”

The event is open to the public.

“We invite everyone to come out for these celebrations,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. “Our parks are open to everyone, and our Natchez Renewal continues to move forward with great enhancements for citizens of all ages.”

The other five parks to be showcased are as follows. All events will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.:

Oct. 19, North Natchez Park, 12 Triumph Lane

Nov. 2, Concord Park, 34 S. Concord Ave.

Nov. 16, Jack Waite Park, 180 St. Catherine St.

Nov. 30, Osceola Park, 204 Choctaw St.

Dec. 14, Duncan Park, 57 Duncan Park Road.

Officials are also inviting the public to support the parks through Natchez Friends of the Parks.

“As part of our ‘Parade of Parks’ Celebration, we are asking you to become among the first members of Natchez Friends of the Parks,” said Ryan Porter, Natchez Parks and Recreation Director. “It’s a volunteer group designed to help us encourage participation in and improve our parks. It’s free to sign up, and all we are asking for is your enthusiasm in helping spread the word about our activities and needs for special project volunteers.

Friends can sign up online at www.NatchezParks.com or any Parade of Parks unveiling.”