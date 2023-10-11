Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist Published 8:27 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Saturday.

The accident took place about 9:22 p.m. on Highway 3180. near the Vidalia Canal.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a vehicle had struct a bicyclist who was traveling on Highway 3180 without reflectors or lights. The driver reportedly told deputies that after striking the bicyclist he called 911 and attempted to move the injured rider from the road.

The driver told deputies that a secondary vehicle, traveling from Highway 131 at a high rate of speed, forced the driver to move out of the roadway and struck the injured bicyclist, knocking into a ditch. The driver said the second vehicle never stopped.

The bicyclist died as a result of the injuries.

The CPSO is asking anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the second vehicle or driver to call 318-336-5231 or submit an online tip through the CPSO mobile app.