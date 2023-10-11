Downtown Natchez Pumpkin Patch opens Friday Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

All photos courtesy Aimee Guido

Adams County Christian School’s senior class helped the Downtown Natchez Alliance unload pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors this morning into the courtyard of The Biglane Building at the corner of Main and Pearl streets, which is being transformed for the annual Pumpkin Patch Festival, which begins Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 31. Downtown Natchez is Halloween Central for shopping, eating and trick or treating this holiday season. The 2023 Pumpkin Patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin, choosing from a variety of pumpkins of all sizes, colors and shapes, or pre-order in bulk. Proceeds benefit participating non-profit organizations.