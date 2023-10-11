Faye C. Minor Reed Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

June 23, 1940 – Oct. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Faye C. Minor Reed will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at St. Mary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. James M. Minor officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in the funeral home chapel from 7 until 8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until the services begin on Saturday.

Faye C. Minor Reed was the daughter of the late Ella Matthews Minor and John R. Minor.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Minor and Alton Minor, Sr., and four sisters, John Louise Sims, Virginia Jackson, Helen Hargrave, and Dorothy Hunt.

Ms. Reed leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Evangelist Dr. Helen Blake; one son, John P. Reed, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Reed Givens, LaJohn Bell, Marcus Reed, Calvin Blake, Jr., Kaleb Reed, Justin (Lauren) Reed, Jordan Reed, and Kendra Faith (Ricardo) Williams; sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel (Odessa) Minor, Sr., and James Minor; sister-in-law, Lou Verna Minor; two aunts, Catherine Minor and Lorraine Minor; two goddaughters, Brizet Albert-Sanford and Shaniya Hargrave, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.