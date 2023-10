James Ware Marsaw Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Aug. 15, 1958 – Sept. 30, 2023

HAZELHURST, MS – Funeral services for James Ware Marsaw will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Antioch Mississippi Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, MS. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Natchez National Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.