Jerry Jones Published 6:58 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NATCHEZ– Funeral Services for Jerry Jones, 69, of Natchez, who died peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at GreenLeaf Baptist Church, Fayette, MS. Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m., at Marshall Funeral Home, Natchez, MS and 10 until 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at GreenLeaf Baptist Church, Fayette, MS, before his service there at 11 a.m. and burial immediately following at GreenLeaf Church cemetery.