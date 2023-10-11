Johnnye Mae Porter Published 7:02 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Alpha: Aug. 23, 1940 – Omega: Oct. 2, 2023

Johnnye Mae Porter passed away peacefully at home with her children and grandchildren surrounding her on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Johnnye Mae was born to the late Johnny and Willie Odessa Polk-Porter on Aug. 23, 1940, in Woodville, Mississippi.

Johnnye Mae (MamaBear) touched the hearts of many; she left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Everyone in the neighborhood called her Mon; she was the most kind-hearted person you would ever meet. Whether up or down, she never changed; her attitude, character, integrity, and demeanor remained intact. She had so many adopted children that we can’t name them all, but she loved them all as if they were her own.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Andre (Val) of Atlanta, GA; Tony (Linda) of Brookhaven, MS, and Donald (Gail) of Phoenix, AZ; three daughters, Sharon and Shenane of Woodville, MS, and Sharonda of Natchez, MS; eleven grandchildren, LaToya Porter, Lawrence Carter, Lakenya Jackson, Jarielle Gibson, Gavin Jackson, Anthony Porter, Ariane Seiber, Rodrick, Donisha, Tyler, and Tylan Porter; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Willison James Porter of Los Angeles, CA, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Willie Odessa Polk-Porter, and three grandsons, Tony Porter Jr., Steven Porter, and Joshua Brooks; three aunts, Howard Virgina Stansberry, Zadie Gooch, and Margaret Herbert, and one uncle, Lawrence Polk.

Celebration services will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witness, 12514 MS-HWY 24, Centreville, MS. Viewing at 10 a.m. and talk starts at 11 a.m. Ms. Porter will be laid to rest at Cedar Rest #2 in Woodville, MS, and the repast will begin immediately after at the Civic Center, 147 W. Main Street in Centreville, MS.

Expression of Gratitude

With the utmost sincerity and gratitude, we, the Porter family, would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your kindness, comfort, encouragement, thoughts, and prayers in our time of need. May God continue to bless you richly and strengthen you forevermore.

The Family of Johnnye Mae Porter