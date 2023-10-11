Kiwanis revives popular pancake breakfast; tickets still available Published 9:16 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast is returning this year and tickets are still available.

The popular fundraiser has been on hiatus and President Lisa Sanders said the club decided to bring it back this year.

“It’s the first time we’ve had it since 2018,” she said. “It will be at St. Mary’s Life Center on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

Email newsletter signup

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from any club member or at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Natchez Trace Kiwanis Club scholarship fund.