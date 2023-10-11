Police charge Fayette man with Sunday morning shooting downtown

Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police officers quickly apprehended the suspect in an early morning shooting Sunday in the area of the ChikShak on Dr. Martin Luther King St.

Travev Antwaun Montgomery

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Email newsletter signup

When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who said he was riding with the suspect when they got into an argument that escalated. They had parked the car and gotten out when the suspect got a gun and started shooting at him.

The suspect managed to shoot a bullet into his own vehicle, but missed the victim, who ran away, despite shooting at him a number of times while fleeing.

The suspect chased after the victim, who eventually made his way back to the vehicle and made a report to police.

Detectives were able to question the victim and looked at video surveillance later, which confirmed the victim’s statements and showed the suspect, who left his driver’s license in the vehicle, was the one in the video shooting.

Police apprehended and arrested Travev Antwaun Montgomery, 27, of Fayette.

He was arraigned and charged with one count of aggravated assault with extreme indifference to human life and one count of shooting inside the city limits.

His bond has been set for $150,000.

More News

Eager to watch the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse on Saturday? Here’s the best time to view it in the Miss-Lou

Hiring lobbyists has paid off many times over

City, county officials set lobbying priorities for Harper and associates

Resident complains about potential closing of part of Clifton Ave.

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Will you vote in the Nov. 7 general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections