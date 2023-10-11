Shirley Ann Minor Givens Published 6:57 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Dec. 6, 1956 – Oct. 4, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Shirley Ann Minor Givens, 66, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderic Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Shirley was born on Dec. 6, 1956, in Natchez, the daughter of Fannie Minor and Jessie Grimes. She was a 1975 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered her education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science. Shirley was employed with the Natchez Adams School District. Mrs. Givens was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where she was a choir member.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Butler, and five brothers, James Ferguson, Robert Odem, Ameal Griffin, Sr., Curtis Minor, Sr., and Johnny Minor.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Jerry D. Givens; two precious daughters, DeRonda Kelley (Michael) and Shureika Rice; two sisters, Martha Cain and Vera Lee Elery; grandson, Jayden Kelley; goddaughters, Roslyn Minor and Courtney Mosby; godson, Jacolby Collins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com