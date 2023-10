Tinisha R. Bethley Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

1977 – 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Tinisha Renee Bethley, 46, of Ferriday, LA will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

