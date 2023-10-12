Andrew James Bennett, Jr. Published 11:53 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Aug. 4, 1930 – Oct. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Andrew James Bennett, Jr., 93, of Natchez, MS, who died on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at United Baptist Church on Morgantown Road, Natchez. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church, one hour before service time on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

Social Distancing and masks will be enforced.