Annual Paint Natchez Pink kicks off with message of hope and awareness

Published 2:20 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson kicked off a week of hope and awareness for 6th annual Paint Natchez Pink event on the steps of City Hall Thursday morning.

Backed by a large crowd of local businesses and supporters, Gibson introduced several speakers, including Monica Smith of Monica’s Hope and Merit Health Natchez CEO Kevin Samrow. Gibson also read a proclamation and lead the group assembled in front of City Hall in prayer and song.

Below are some photos from Thursday’s Paint Natchez Pink kickoff:

