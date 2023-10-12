Court Cases Oct. 11 Published 2:06 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Oct. 3)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 4:

Chae Lee Coles, 30, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. Four days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Kevin James Herring, 24, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: reckless driving. Fine set at $262.50.

Larry Douglas, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect of a child. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Eric Deon White, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Alycea Michelle Williams, 36, pleaded nolo contendre to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to five days with five days credit for time served. No bond assessed.

Eric White, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance: marijuana. Fine set at $573.75.

Ebony Shonte Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Michael Wiley, Age N/A, charged with possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

Samuel Terrell Powell, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 20 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Samuel Terrell Powell, 33, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files.

Samuel Terrell Powell, 33, charged with indecent exposure. Case remanded to files.

Jerry Wayne Dobbins, 46, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Fine set at $573.75.

Kendrel Rishardi Tenner, 21, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Kendrel Rishardi Tenner, 21, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.