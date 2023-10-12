Courthouse Records Oct. 11 Published 2:05 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Adams County

Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Civil suits:

James Thomas Jr. v. Dominique Rounds et al.

Estate of Ruby Husbands Arehart.

Divorces:

Timothy Belton v. Lavonne Belton.

Marriage license applications:

Michael Wayne Quin Jr., 24, Bogue Chitto to Paola Itzel Hernandez, 24, Natchez.

Ashton Mackenzie Baker, 29, Brooklyn, N.Y. to Joanna Jane Purpich, 31, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Billy Joe Bates, 55, Baton Rouge, La. to Rachael Elizabeth Carlisle (George), 49, Baton Rouge, La.

Michael Emil Brlit, 34, Sarasota, Fla. to Shelby Lee Carter, 32, Bradenton, Fla.

Christopher Mason Allen, 26, Natchez to Desiree Marissa McConnell (Taylor), 31, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Alona Evelyn Bowman to Hedges Plantation Land, LLC, lots 27 and 28 Azalea Gardens Subdivision.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Patricia Elizabeth Loomis, lot 11 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Johnny Ray Battiste and Octavia Battiste to Sandpiper, LLC, a 0.115 Acre Portion of lot 24 of a Division of a Portion of Tract III Mt. Airy Plantation.

Kenneth R. Johnston and Lois M. Johnston to Andrell J. Hardy and Neifa R. Hardy, land from the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Wright Property Systems, LLC to Jennifer Brown, lot 1-B of a Division of lot 1 Division of Landsdowne Plantation.

Natchez Homes, LLC to J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C., lots 33, 35, 36, 37, 46, and 47 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Billy Haley, now Humphries, to Arron Forbess, lot 18 East Hedges Subdivision.

Brett Oubre, L.L.C. to Christopher L. Hutchins and Sharon B. Hutchins, lot 2 of the subdivision of Forest Planation, Second Development.

Dorothy Jan Rushing (now Bertrand) to Dorothy Jan Rushing Bertrand and Wilford Wayne Bertrand, lot 82 Foresite Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Norma Garrett to Craig A. Francis Jr. and Sherry Huff, lot 29 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Mortgages:

Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Wilbur O. Johnson to Regions Bank, lot 10 Mayfair Subdivision, First Development.

James Lewis and Pamela L. Lewis to Regions Bank, lot 42 Highland Heights Subdivision.

Amelia Virginia Salmon and William B. Hillyer to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, a 1.50 Acre Portion of lot 2 Hillside Plantation.

Michael S. Wagner and Stephanie Butler-Wagner to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 151 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Patrick L. Gibson and Linda N. Gibson to Thorpe Sheet Metal, Inc., lot 9 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Andrell J. Hardy and Neifa R. Hardy to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land from the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Jennifer Brown to United States of America USDA Rural Development, lot 1-B of a Division of lot 1 Division of Landsdowne Plantation.

Jack Wise and Theresa Wise to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 2 Glenwood Subdivision.

Harvey Jones and Tammy Wilson Jones to Bank of Franklin, McComb Branch, lot 6 Beechwood Development.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 33, 35, 36, 37, 46, and 47 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 46 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Ruben Rogers IV to United Mississippi Bank, a 5.72 acre portion of Pond Meadows.

Arron Forbess to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 18 East Hedges Subdivision.

Sherika R. Davis to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the southeast ½ of lot 11 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Craig A. Francis Jr. and Sherry Huff to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 29 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).